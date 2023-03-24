KCR Announces Rs 228 Crores for Farmers Affected by Crop Loss

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday released compensation of Rs 288.25 crores to the farmers affected by the crop damage due to untimely rains and hailstorms in the state.

The chief minister announced Rs 10,000 per acre as immediate relief to the farmers affected by the crop loss.

He ordered the officials to release the amount to the farmers at the earliest on Thursday itself. An order from the government released in this regard.

He also mentioned that the appropriate steps will be taken on the financial support to the tenant farmers by making necessary amendments in the rules.