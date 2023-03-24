'Misuse of central agencies', 14 political parties move SC seeking guidelines on arrest

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Fourteen political parties led by the Congress on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the alleged misuse of investigative agencies in arresting opposition leaders, and sought guidelines on arrest.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud for early hearing.

The top court agreed to hear the matter on April 5.

The counsel clarified that they are not attempting to affect the ongoing investigations.

The political parties sought laying down guidelines for law enforcing agencies and courts on arrest, remand, and bail.

The top court was informed that a majority of cases are against the opposition leaders.

