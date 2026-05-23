Saqib Hussain Creates Historic IPL Record for SRH

SRH young pacer Saqib Hussain is creating history with his impressive performances in IPL 2026. The talented bowler recently achieved a special record during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Saqib became the first Indian bowler in IPL history to take at least one wicket in each of his first 10 matches. He achieved this milestone after dismissing Virat Kohli in the match against RCB. So far this season, the young fast bowler has taken 15 wickets and impressed fans with his consistency.

The 2026 season is also Saqib Hussain’s debut IPL season. Despite being new to the league, he has quickly become one of SRH’s key bowlers. His deadly yorkers and clever slower balls are troubling many top batters in the tournament.

Fans and cricket experts are praising Saqib for his calmness and bowling skills under pressure. His performances have become one of the major positives for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

In the overall IPL record list, Saqib now joins bowlers like Ben Hilfenhaus and Lungi Ngidi, who also took wickets in their first 13 IPL matches. However, Saqib is the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat in his first 10 matches.

With his strong performances and growing confidence, Saqib Hussain is now being seen as one of the rising fast-bowling stars in Indian cricket.