Meet Tara Prasad, the Indian Skater Who Gave Up US Citizenship; Anand Mahindra Showers Praise

A post shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has put the spotlight on Indian figure skater Tara Prasad.

In addition to her achievements in figure skating, what makes Prasad even more remarkable is that she gave up her US citizenship in 2019 to compete and win for India.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on February 24, 2000, Prasad is a three-time Indian national champion. Her other accolades include silver medals at the Reykjavik International and Skate Celje competitions. She has also competed in the final segments of the 2022, 2023, and 2025 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Her parents, Kavita Ramaswamy and Sai Prasad, are from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Kavita, herself an athlete, was a national hurdling champion in her youth.

Prasad developed a passion for the agile yet dangerous sport of figure skating when she was just 7 years old. Now 25, she competed through the novice levels until 2016. In 2020, she made her senior international debut for India at the Mentor Toruń Cup.

She finished 20th at the 2022 Four Continents Championships, but quickly improved her ranking to 14th at the same tournament in 2023.

Prasad entered 2024 with a bang, winning first place in the short program and third in the free skate segments at the Reykjavik International Games in January. She earned the silver medal, becoming India’s first medalist in a senior international figure skating competition.

However, health issues prevented her from participating in the 2024 Four Continents Championships, which were held in Shanghai, China, from January 30 to February.

Despite this setback, Prasad's determination was evident as she quickly recovered and finished 16th at the 2025 Four Continents Championships. She then went on to win her third title at the 2025 National Championships.