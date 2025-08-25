Sports Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (IANS) The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 began with fanfare at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (IANS) The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 began with fanfare at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the international event, which will see 291 athletes from 30 Commonwealth nations competing across senior, junior, and youth categories for a total of 144 medals.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Mandaviya said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a transformation in its sports ecosystem. He noted that initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India have laid a strong foundation for preparing Indian athletes for global competition while also building a culture of sports in society.

“Sports are part of our heritage. With our demographic dividend, Prime Minister Modi has envisioned India among the world’s top 10 sporting nations—and by 2047, among the top five,” the Minister said.

He also highlighted reforms in sports governance, greater representation for women and differently-abled athletes, and the government’s push for accessible sports infrastructure across the country. International dignitaries, including International Weightlifting Federation President Mohammed Hassan Jaloud Al Shammari and Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation Secretary General Paul Coffa, praised India’s organizational capabilities and infrastructure. They emphasized that the Ahmedabad event will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav welcomed participants, while Gujarat’s Minister of State for Sports, Youth, and Culture Harsh Sanghavi added his encouragement and lauded the cultural performances staged at the event.

The championship will continue till August 31, with Gujarat playing host to one of the year’s most significant international weightlifting competitions—symbolizing not only the state’s but also India’s growing prominence in the global sporting arena.

Gujarat has rapidly developed into one of India’s leading states for sports infrastructure, with world-class facilities catering to both traditional and modern disciplines. The state is home to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh, along with several international-level cricket grounds in Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat.

Beyond cricket, Gujarat has invested in multi-sport complexes such as the EKA Arena, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, and Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre facilities for indoor sports, kabaddi, badminton, and wrestling. The state has also established academies and training centres under the Khel Mahakumbh initiative to nurture grassroots talent.

