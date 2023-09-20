SpiceJet flight makes precautionary landing at Kolkata Airport (Ld)

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) A SpiceJet aircraft made a precautionary landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday, after a crack was detected on a window glass of the flight.

The aircraft, which had 176 passengers and six cabin crew on board, landed safely though the sudden development created panic among the flyers.

The flight, SG-515, took off from the Kolkata Airport for Mumbai at 6.17 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, the cabin crew soon noticed a crack on a window glass of the flight and brought the matter to the notice of the pilot who immediately contacted the air-traffic control (ATC) of the Kolkata Airport and sought permission to make a precautionary landing.

On receiving the permission, the pilot took the aircraft back to Kolkata and made a landing there. The passengers disembarked safely and the necessary repair work was initiated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.