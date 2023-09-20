Pankit Thakker joins the cast of ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Pankit Thakker is all set to join the cast of ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ and said that he never says no to traditional daily soaps provided the character has a unique and distinct personality.

He said: "I'm very choosy in picking roles be it on medium film, web or television. I don't take up characters that don't help me grow as an actor. I am interested in playing only substantial roles, and post covid I have been having a great professional run by God's grace.”

“I am being offered work on all the mediums and I choose the project depending on the potential of the character I'm being offered. My inclination is towards the streaming services as they offer the opportunity to play the types of characters I'm interested to portray.

“I have been part of the television industry for many years and worked in various shows post my debut."

The actor has recently joined the cast of 'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

Revealing about his role, he said: "I never say no to traditional daily soaps provided the character has a unique and distinct personality. And that's one of the reasons why I am excited to be a part of Barsatein."

"I play the role of Akash Khurana who is the head honcho of an internationally well-known media house but has Indian roots. Akash feels that Indian journalism focuses more on entertainment news rather than focusing on more relevant topics and he wants to slowly but surely bring about a change in that," he concluded.

Pankit has played a lead role in the Bollywood film, 'Tere Liye' and also web series, 'Scam 1992'. He has acted in various shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Special Squad, and Bahu Humari Rajnikant.

