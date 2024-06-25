Spectrum auctions to catalyse rapid rollout of 5G services: Industry

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The 5G auctions will catalyse the rapid rollout of 5G services across the country, leading to enhanced coverage and vastly improved connectivity, leading industry bodies said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the government began the auction of spectrum worth Rs 96,238.45 crore for telecom services. The total quantum of spectrum being auctioned is 10,522.35 MHz in various bands.

“The successful deployment of 5G will be a major stride towards achieving digital inclusion. By bridging the digital divide, the 5G spectrum auctions will ensure that even the most remote areas of our country gain access to high-speed internet, thereby fostering greater economic opportunities and social advancement,” said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The 5G spectrum auction is witnessing participation from three bidders: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

“The auctions also symbolise our commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' and we are confident that the outcomes of these auctions will lay a strong foundation for a prosperous and digitally empowered India,” said the COAI.

The following spectrum bands are up for bidding in the auction -- 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

According to the industry body, the availability of 6 GHz mid-band spectrum is crucial to expand the 5G networks, especially the IMT (mobility services) in the country.

