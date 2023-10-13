Special Vidhan Sabha session on Oct 20-21 illegal: Punjab Guv

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) The office of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has described the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha scheduled for October 20-21 as “illegal” and any business conducted during the session “unlawful.”

Punjab summoned the two-day Assembly session to clarify the government’s stand on the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute.

Last week a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Punjab Government for not finding a solution for the completion of the canal. It further directed the Centre to survey the portion of the land in Punjab that has been allocated for the project.

A communication to the Vidhan Sabha Secretary by the Punjab Raj Bhawan dated October 12 pointed out the earlier objection raised by the Governor over holding the special session on June 19-20.

“Based on legal advice, the Governor had pointed out on July 24 that calling of such a session was illegal, against the accepted procedures and practice of the legislature, and against the provisions of the Constitution,” it says.

It said the budget session was adjourned sine die on March 22 after completion of the agenda for the business of the session.

The communication said, “In the present case also the calling of ‘A Special Session of the 4th Budget Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha’, suggesting that it is a continuance of the fourth session, which was adjourned sine-die on June 20, is nothing but an attempt to extend the budget session which was summoned by the governor for March 3, and which stood concluded on March 22, after the completion of the agenda for business of the said session.”

“In view of the reasons stated in the letter dated July 24, any such extended session is bound to be illegal and any business conducted during such sessions is unlawful and ab-initio void,” it added.

