Short films, street plays to be part of Mission Shakti phase four

Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) Screening of short films, street plays and discussions, as well as circulation of audio messages will be part of the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, which will commence from Saturday to raise awareness about sexual exploitation and harassment of women.

These initiatives are being undertaken by the Women and Children Organisation.

The organisation will also inform women about various initiatives and schemes of Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the official spokesman, these programmes will be conducted through rallies in all the gram panchayats, wards, localities and enroute Durga pandals from October 15 to 24.

The organisation has prepared 31 themes for short films, while eight themes have been selected for street plays. These theme songs (jingles) of the department will be broadcast through audio messages.

Additional Director General of Women and Child Organisation and nodal officer of Mission Shakti, Padmaja Chauhan, said that the Chief Minister has announced the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on Sharadiya Navaratri and the organisation will inspire women and daughters across the state by presenting short films and street plays based on more than three dozen themes to voice support for the state government’s initiatives, raise awareness on crimes against women, and speak out against women-related abuses.

“They will also showcase the efforts made by Uttar Pradesh Police in various phases of Mission Shakti for women’s safety and empowerment. This includes the Safe City project, awareness campaigns and special initiatives by women police officers during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The promotion and dissemination of services provided by Women Power Line 1090 for corporate use will also be included in the films,” Padmaja said.

In addition to the social messaging, the films will showcase the women beat police and the women beat campaign.

They will highlight the acknowledgement received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various campaigns conducted under Mission Shakti.

The films will also focus on spreading awareness about women’s safety services provided by Women Power Line through security guards and will address issues like women trafficking and unethical business practices.

Meanwhile, the street plays will apprise girls of difference between good and bad touch and harassment by relatives and family friends.

