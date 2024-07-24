Special camps organised for Kashmiri migrants to increase enrollment in electoral rolls

Srinagar, July 24 (IANS) Special camps were organised for Kashmiri migrants across the country to increase their enrollment in the electoral rolls, an official said.

An official of the Relief and Rehabilitation (Migrants) said that the special camps were organised within Delhi, NCR and other locations of various states by 16 special teams on the directions of the Relief and Rehabilitation (Migrants) Commissioner.

“These camps were organised to increase the participation of Kashmiri migrants for enrolment in electoral rolls belonging to their parental constituencies,” the official said.

He said that the camps were also organised in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Prithviraj Road, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore.

“Around 1200 forms have been received for addition, deletion and correction of names and residence,” the official said.

He said that the process would strengthen the democracy which is being carried out under the close supervision of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.