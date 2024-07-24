Rs 10,586 cr allocated for Odisha railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar, July 24 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the Union government has allocated Rs 10,586 crore in the Budget for the development of the railway sector in Odisha for the financial year 2024-25.

He said that record allocation has been made for the development of various railway projects in Odisha.

“During the UPA rule, Odisha used to get only 838 crore. While the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated 12 times more to Odisha for development of railways sector,” said Vainshnaw.

He said that as many as 40 projects are ongoing in Odisha where Rs 54,434 crore will be invested.

“The new railway projects started in Odisha will ensure massive development of the railways sector in the state during the third term of PM Modi,” he added.

The Union Railway Minister said that Odisha’s railway network has achieved 100 per cent electrification and 59 stations including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack railway stations are being redeveloped as Amrit Bharat stations.

He added that as many as 427 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed in Odisha since 2014.

