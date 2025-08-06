'Speaking against PM Modi is like spitting on the moon': BJP’s Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, accusing him of defaming India’s institutions, democracy, and Constitution to please foreign masters.

BJP leader Chugh’s remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's recent comments where he criticised the state of the Indian economy and the government's policies.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was acting as a "puppet" of billionaire investor George Soros, whom he termed as having malicious intentions against India.

"Rahul Gandhi is giving these statements to please his American master George Soros, who harbours intentions to destabilise India. Rahul is working like his puppet," BJP leader Chugh said in a statement to IANS.

He also added that making such remarks about India's economy -- which he asserted had reached new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- was akin to "spitting on the moon".

"Prime Minister Modi is loved across the world. He has taken the Indian economy to unprecedented heights. Speaking against such a leader is like spitting on the moon -- it has no effect but shows one's own mindset," the BJP leader said.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly undermining India's institutions, including the judiciary and armed forces, and said this behaviour had become a "habit" of the Congress party.

"They raise questions on the Army, insult constitutional institutions, and indirectly make Pakistan happy. This has become Congress' nature," he remarked.

Calling out the Gandhi-Nehru family, BJP leader Chugh claimed their mindset was rooted in authoritarianism.

"There is dictatorship in the DNA of the Gandhi-Nehru family. They believe they are above the Constitution and the country's institutions."

In a direct message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP leader Chugh said, "India will be governed by Ambedkar's Constitution, not by the Gandhi family's autocracy."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.