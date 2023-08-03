Spain-based Indian held from Delhi for terror funding

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (IANS) The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested a Spain-based Indian national Harjeet Singh from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in connection with terror financing and involvement in planning to execute targetted killings in the state.

The police have also arrested Harjeet's close-associate, Amrinder Singh, alias Bunty, from his home district Khanna.

The development came in less than a week after Punjab Police busted a target killing module with the arrest of five module members handled by foreign entities linked to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Divulging details, AIG SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur, said they had received an input that Harjeet Singh, a native of village Ghanshampur in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago and is involved in activities of terror financing and also planning to execute few target killings in the state.

He was about to leave for Spain by boarding an international flight. Acting swiftly, the police opened a look out circular (LOC) against him immediately, which eventually led to his arrest on Tuesday from the airport, he added.

Further investigation of the accused revealed that he had played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities by funding and assisting his aide Amrinder.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both the accused came in contact with each other through social media and shared similar radical psychology with each other.

Accused Harjeet Singh had several times sent financial aid to his accomplice Amrinder Bunty from Spain to execute target killing of religious leaders.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said investigations have also revealed that Harjeet Singh was working at the behest of some foreign-based radicals linked to KLF and has been using two pseudo Facebook accounts for promoting radical content including activities of the banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice.

