SP leader arrested in dacoity case in UP

Prayagraj, Aug 30 (IANS) Samajwadi Party's officiating district president in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Gulshan Yadav, has been arrested in connection with a dacoity case.He was arrested by the Kunda police from the Colonelganj area of Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Yadav was held after a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in a case related to house-breaking, assault and dacoity during the Assembly elections last year.

The case was lodged by a resident of Kunda and MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s supporter, Vijay Pratap Singh, on February 27, 2022.

Yadav had contested against Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiyya in 2022 and also fielded his wife Seema Yadav for the post of Kunda town area chairman in the nagar panchayat elections.

In 2023, an FIR was lodged against Yadav and his five aides at Kunda kotwali for assault and loot on the complaint of Vijay Bahadur Singh of Pahadpur Banohi village.

On Tuesday, the Kunda police reached Prayagraj after receiving a tip-off about Yadav’s location here. With the help of Colonelganj police, he was found hiding in a hostel of Allahabad University.

Gulshan Yadav was arrested and taken to Pratapgarh district court, from where he was sent to jail.

Superintendent of Police (Pratapgarh) Satpal Antil said Gulshan Yadav, a resident of Maudara village of Manikpur, was an active history-sheeter of Manikpur police station.

The first case was registered against Yadav in 1998 for demanding extortion. He has 33 criminal cases against him, which include four under the Gangsters Act at Sangramgarh, Kunda, Pratapgarh Kotwali and Manikpur police stations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.