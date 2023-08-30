Blackmailed by teen lover, UP girl commits suicide

Lucknow, Aug 30 (IANS) A Class 8 student here ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend over an intimate video.Following the news of her death, the accused also consumed poison and is under treatment at Balrampur hospital. The police have registered a case against the 14-year-old accused.

According to the FIR, the accused forcibly made physical relations with the minor girl and made obscene videos from mobile phone.

He allegedly used these videos to pressure the teenager to have physical relations with him.

The girl consumed a poisonous substance on Monday evening and died during treatment at the Balrampur hospital on Tuesday evening.

The victim, a resident of Golaganj area of Wazirganj, was a Class 8 student of a school located in the area, said the police.

On Monday, she left home to go to school. Later it was found that the girl had not reached the school.

Meanwhile, the relatives found the girl in an unconscious state near Daliganj bridge, said the police.

The girl's condition worsened on being taken home. On this, the relatives admitted her to the Balrampur Hospital where the teenager later died during treatment, the police said.

Her father told police that his elder daughter had informed them that the teenager was having an affair with the accused.

The accused had taken the girl to a hotel by throwing a love trap on her. In due course of time, he forcibly made physical relations with him.

During this, the accused youth made an obscene video of the teenager. The accused often used to force the girl to go to the hotel.

On protesting, the accused used to blackmail the teenager by showing her videos. The victim's father has given the details of WhatsApp chatting with the accused and a complaint to the Wazirganj police.

SHO, Wazirganj, Manoj Mishra, said that an FIR under the charges of IPC 305 (abetment to suicide of a child) has been registered against the alleged harasser of the victim girl and the matter was under investigation.

