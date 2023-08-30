UP court seeks Amar Mani Tripathi’s medical report by Sep 15

Basti, Aug 30 (IANS) The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Basti has asked the chief medical officer of Gorakhpur to submit a medical report of former minister Amar Mani Tripathi after a board of doctors constituted for the purpose failed to file the report within the stipulated time.Chief medical officer ( CMO) Dr Ashutosh Dubey prayed before the court on Tuesday, seeking some more time for submitting the report.

Admitting the plea, sessions judge Pramod Giri gave two weeks’ time and fixed September 15 as the next date for hearing. The court was hearing the 2001 case of kidnapping of a local businessman’s son, in which Amar Mani, then an MLA, was the prime accused.

The state government had ordered the “premature” release of former minister Amar Mani Tripathi and his wife Madhu Mani Tripathi, who had been serving life sentences at the Gorakhpur district jail for their involvement in the murder of Madhumita Shukla, a poetess, in 2003.

Earlier, the court had directed the CMO (Gorakhpur) to constitute a five-member board of doctors to examine the former minister’s health condition and submit a report on the next date of hearing (August 28).

District hospital sources said members of the board of doctors informed the former minister to appear before the board at the district hospital and waited more than an hour, but the latter did not turn up.

Amar Mani and his wife were released from jail earlier this week after their pardon application was accepted by the Governor, Anandiben Patel. The two, however continue to remain in BRD medical hospital in Gorakhpur on grounds of ill health.

