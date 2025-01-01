Sooraj R. Barjatya says his upcoming streaming production ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ delves into beauty of relationships, love

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Director-producer Sooraj R. Barjatya, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming project ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, has shared that the series is in line with his earlier productions as it delves into the beauty of relationships, love, and the strength of family values.

The legacy of Sooraj and his production house, Rajshri Productions is rooted in heartfelt storytelling and cherished family values. The production house is set to roll out its digital content with ‘Bada Naam Karenge’.

Talking about the same, Sooraj R. Barjatya shared, “This series holds a special place in my heart. With ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values. It’s about finding balance amidst life’s changing dynamics, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this heartfelt story with the audience”.

“Collaborating with Sony LIV has been a wonderful experience, and I hope viewers will resonate with the love and dedication we've put into this series”, he added.

The teaser of the series was unveiled on Wednesday, and promises a story brimming with laughter, love, and the unparalleled bonds of family. The series follows the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, whose arranged marriage takes a beautiful and unexpected turn when the echoes of their past stir. It is directed by Palash Vasvani.

The series brings together an ensemble cast of stellar actors, including Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, and more, promising performances that will connect deeply with the audience.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ is set to premiere soon on Sony LIV

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.