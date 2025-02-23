Sonu Sood gets unique welcome at Chennai coconut water stall

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood, who made his directorial debut with ‘Fateh’, recently visited a coconut water stall somewhere in Chennai, and urged his followers to support local businesses in India.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he could be seen standing next to an old couple from Chennai. In the video, the actor was seen wearing a black T-shirt and a pair of denims.

He spoke about how important it is to support the local businessmen in the unorganised sector of India, and how it’s the duty of every Indian to look after their countrymen, and support them in whatever way they can.

Earlier, the actor travelled in Mumbai metro, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he could be seen boarding a metro on line 1 of the Mumbai metro network. The video showed him surrounded by fans clicking selfies with him. The actor also showed the OOH advertising spots in the metro.

Line 1 is the oldest line of the Mumbai metro network, and was started in 2014. It connects west Mumbai to east Mumbai, and runs between Ghatkopar and Versova.

Meanwhile, his directorial debut ‘Fateh’ is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood had said, “The city of joy Kolkata has always been incredibly warm to me, and its warmth has only grown since my wife is also from here. I shot a film in Howrah bridge , and today, returning to the same spot in Kolkata to promote my movie was truly nostalgic and special. Visiting the coffee shop and the temple made it even more meaningful”.

The film was produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.