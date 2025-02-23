122 lakh crore investment MoUs to be signed during 'Advantage Assam' summit

Guwahati, Feb 23 (IANS) In the upcoming investment summit - ‘Advantage Assam’ 2.0, the state government has approved MoUs worth Rs. 1,22,000 crore to be signed during the event, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in Dispur on Sunday.

CM Sarma said, “The state cabinet has decided that MoUs will be signed of Rs. 1,12,000 crore in the two-day summit - ‘Advantage Assam’. The cabinet also rejected MoU proposals of Rs 45000 crore which were not up to the mark as per our policy regulations.”

He said some MoUs will bring a lot of investments while other MoUs are set to give employment to youths. Notably, Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to take place in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the summit. The event would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said that this summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the Chief Minister claimed.

He said that the preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said that the perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

“This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance,” he said.

He added that the goal of ‘Advantage Assam’, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.