Sonia Gandhi leads from front amid Smriti Irani’s verbal attacks

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Following Rahul Gandhi's speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, it was former Congress chief and Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi who led from the front after BJP MP Smriti Irani launched an all-out attack on the opposition.

Amid high pitched battle of arguments and counter arguments between treasury benches and the opposition, Sonia Gandhi was seen egging on her MPs amid the chaos, which ensued during speeches of Gandhi and Irani.

When Rahul Gandhi left the House after his speech, Sonia Gandhi remained seated in the House throughout Irani’s more than an hour-long speech.

During Rahul’s speech, Sonia Gandhi and National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah were advising him all along.

Sonia Gandhi was also seen passing on messages to Rahul during his speech through Gaurav Gogoi and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

When the opposition objected to union minister Kiren Rijiju’s mike being switched on during Rahul Gandhi’s speech, Sonia Gandhi even stood up and on her egging on, several Congress and other opposition MPs jumped into the well of the house, protesting vociferously.

During the entire duration of Smriti Irani's speech, Sonia Gandhi kept giving directions to her MPs to protest and shout slogans.

Irritated by the veteran Congress leader's aggressive stance, Irani, without taking her name, pointed out that opposition members were being remote controlled.

Sonia Gandhi was also seen chanting ‘Manipur! Manipur!’ while sitting in her seat.

