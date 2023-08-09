'PM Modi built good roads, anybody can walk on them', Himanta's jibe at Rahul

Guwahati, Aug 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a fresh jibe at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday, “The roads have been transformed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. The earlier bad road situation has changed. Now anybody can walk on good roads across the country.”

In an apparent jibe at Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, “When the Prime Minister built the roads; it was not meant for the BJP people only. The leaders belonging to other parties can also walk freely on these roads.”

Sarma attended a strategy meet called by the state units of BJP in the northeast in Guwahati.

According to party sources, the Assam Chief Minister asserted in the meeting on winning the maximum number of seats for the BJP in the northeast. He suggested that the party leaders dedicate the next few months to making the people understand about the good governance model of the BJP.

Sarma also asserted that the new opposition alliance was formed only on paper. It cannot win seats in the election, he said.

Notably, there are 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northeast and the BJP is eyeing to win the maximum number here.

