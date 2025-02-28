Sonali Bendre thanks Raj Thackeray for this special invite on Marathi language day

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Sonali Bendre graced the book exhibition in Mumbai organised by Raj Thackeray-led MNS on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din (Marathi Language Day).

She took to her IG and dropped some glimpses from the star-studded event. Sonali Bendre attended the book exhibition in a dark-dreen salwar Kameez. She was even seen reciting the poem by Marathi writer Govind Vinayak Karandikar.

Her post was accompanied by the caption, "मराठी भाषा ही केवळ शब्दांचा संग्रह नाही, तर संस्कृतीची शान आणि अभिमानाचा गजर आहे! (The Marathi language is not just a collection of words, but the pride and celebration of our culture!) Celebrating the beauty of Marathi language! Honored to be a part of the Marathi Book Exhibition on Marathi Language Day."

Thanking Raj Thackeray for inviting her to the book exhibition, she wrote, "Thank you, @raj_shrikant_thackeray, for inviting me to share this special moment with luminaries from the Marathi world. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in Marathi literature! Remember to visit the Marathi Book Exhibition and discover the richness of our language."

Refreshing your memory, years ago Raj Thackeray and Sonali Bendre welcomed Michael Jackson when he came to India.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosale, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and actors Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh were in attendance during the event, along with Raj Thackeray.

Recently, Sonali Bendre took the holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh with her family. She shared a few glimpses from her religious visit on her IG. "Little moments, big memories", Sonali Bendre wrote as the caption. She was accompanied by her husband Goldie Behl at the Maha Kumbh.

The post included a pic of Sonali Bendre offering prayers amidst the water. The other picture shows her on the boat, followed by a still of her at a temple. She also posted a video enjoying a bird's-eye view of the Maha Kumbh through a telescope.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.