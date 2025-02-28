Dhuruva Natchathiram to release in April, says Harris Jayaraj

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Music director Harris Jayaraj has disclosed that director Gautham Vasudev Menon's eagerly-awaited action extravaganza Dhruva Natchathiram, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, will finally hit screens in April this year.

.Harris Jayaraj made this disclosure during a press conference in Coimbatore on Friday. Harris said, "I think I can share some good news on this occasion. At last, Dhruva Natchathiram is to arrive next month."

Stating that audiences will definitely be thrilled, Harris went on to add, "It is definitely one of the best films of Gautham Menon sir. We have waited this long. Let us wait for some more time."

Responding to a question on the long delay impacting the public’s interest in the film, Harris said, "Vaaranam Aayiram, which released 16 years ago, was released a second time now and it received a huge response. If a film, that was already released, can evoke such a great response, imagine what kind of response this film, which was made five years ago and which has not been released, will evoke.”

“There is another Telugu film called Orange, which released in 2010. They have re-released that film thrice. So, the great power that songs in a film have is that good songs can draw audiences to theatres, thereby increasing the longevity of a film. So, we are all pretty confident about Dhuruva Natchathiram," Harris said.

‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, one of the most awaited films of ace film maker Gautham Menon, will have Vikram playing a character called John in it. John heads a specialised unit called the Basement that is formed soon after the Mumbai terror attacks. The specialised unit comprising 10 deadly professionals and led by John is set up to override any beaurocratic red tapism and to respond swiftly to any security threats to the nation.

Apart from Vikram, the film will also feature Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig and Sathish Krishnan among others.

The film has had three cinematographers -- Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir and Vishnu Dev. Editing for the film is by Anthony and lyrics for the songs in the film are by Thamarai and Paal Dabba. Art Direction is by Kumar Gangappan and action is by Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben.

