Sonali Bendre shares romantic moments with Goldie on their 22nd wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Sonali Bendre and her husband, Goldie Behl, are celebrating 22 years of togetherness, today.

To mark this milestone, the actress shared a heartfelt video compiling their unseen romantic and cherished memories. Sonali took to her Instagram to post the sweet video and captioned it, “22 @goldiebehl.” While the caption was simple, the video montage spoke volumes about their relationship.

The ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress also included the song "Maiyya" by the composer duo Sachet-Parampara from the film “Do Patti.” The video features Sonali and Goldie’s unseen photos from their outings, starry appearances, and vacations.

On their 20th wedding anniversary, Sonali had earlier shared two priceless throwback photos from her family album, alongside a recent video of the couple. She wrote, “Then. Now. Forever.” One of the photos was from their wedding day on November 12, 2002.

In 2018, while undergoing cancer treatment in New York, the ‘Sarfarosh’ actress took a moment to express her gratitude to her “husband, companion, best friend, and rock” for standing by her side.

In her anniversary post, she wrote, “Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and God knows how we’ve been through that this year. What many people don’t realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something the whole family goes through. I was able to go on this journey knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, take on more, and hold down the fort back home… all while shuttling between two continents. Thank you for being my source of strength, love, and joy, and for being with me every single step of the way.”

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on November 12. Their wedding was a grand affair, attended by high-profile guests, including Mumbai's then-Chief Minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The couple also have a son named Ranveer together.

