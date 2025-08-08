Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu's supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara' to showcase battle between greed and sacrifice!

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) The makers of directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal's eagerly awaited bilingual supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara', featuring actors Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, on Friday released a gripping teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Zee Studios South, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link of the released teaser.

It wrote, "A hero born from sacrifice - A darkness fuelled by greed. The clash begins — #JatadharaTeaser Out Now. #AwakeningBegins. #UmeshKrBansal #PrernaArora @zeestudios_ @isudheerbabu @sonakshisinha @shivin7 #ArunaAgarwal #ShilpaSinghal"

The film, a bilingual, is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will feature Sonakshi Sinha in the role of an antagonist.

Actor Sudheer Babu, who plays the lead in the film, took to his X timeline to share the teaser. He wrote, "When the deluge arises from Shiva's matted locks, the end of unrighteousness is certain! Hara Hara Mahadev. #JatadharaTeaser"

The teaser released shows a fascinating supernatural world of which Sonakshi Sinha is a part. The teaser describes her character as the darkness created by greed. We are then introduced to Sudheer Babu's character which we learn was born from sacrifice. We get to catch a glimpse of some important scenes including one in which person is seen slitting his throat. The teaser gives away the plot saying, "Witness the epic battle between greed versus sacrifice, of evil versus human." It ends by giving us a glimpse of an intense action sequence between Sonakshi and Sudheer.

Jatadhara, which has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs, has been produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, Nikhil Nanda and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora.

