Sonakshi returns to the 'Jatadhar' mode

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha is currently occupied with her much-awaited drama, 'Jatadhara'. Sharing another glimpse from her shoot diaries, she posted a picture on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonakshi shared a picture of her hand adorned with golden bangles, matching hath-phool, and nail paint on long nails.

"Back in Jatadhara mode", Sonakshi wrote in the caption.

The makers recently unveiled the intense first-look poster of Sonakshi from the film featuring her in elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings.

Sonakshi's bold makeup was completed with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead.

Her fierce look was further intensified as she covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The tagline on the poster read, "A Force of Strength and Power."

'Jatadhara' will mark Sonakshi's Telugu debut, alongside Sudheer Babu. Penned and helmed by Venkat Kalyan, the project will star Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in key roles, along with others.

Furthermore, Sonakshi will also be seen romancing husband Zaheer in "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Made under the direction of Karan Rawal, along with Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second professional collaboration after the 2022 laughter ride "Double XXL."

Sonakshi's lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness."

On Thursday, Sonakshi penned an appreciation post for hubby Zaheer.

She dropped some lovey-dovey photos with Zaheer on her Instagram. While Sonakshi was seen wearing a white spaghetti top, Zaheer accompanied her in a black shirt with a matching T-shirt underneath.

Appreciating Zaheer, Sonakshi wrote on IG, "A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say I haven’t wasted even one day since I met this guy...Last pic says it all… at least we have 2 good pictures in us before the giggles kick in."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.