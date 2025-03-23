Aaman Devgan thanks everyone for the 'love & support' for Azaad

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan used social media to thank everyone for their 'love & support' for his debut movie, 'Azaad'.

Treating his InstaFam with some rare BTS photos from the drama, Aaman penned, "I just want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each & everyone of you who has reached out to me with love & support for Azaad in the past few days. Your kind words & messages mean the world to me, and I wish I could personally thank each of you! I am so humbled by it."

He added, "Each of you have been an essential part of my journey in making Azaad a special milestone. I will always treasure that. Love you all! Govind, today & forever! #Azaad."

'Azaad' director Abhishek Kapoor commented on the post with two red-heart emojis.

While the project failed to perform at the box office, the drama premiered on Netflix on March 14.

Aaman underwent rigorous training to portray a village boy in his debut drama. To justify his role, he even developed a strong bond with the horse, as his character required him to master horse riding.

Spilling the beans on what all went behind the training process, Aaman shared, “I'm extremely fond of horses, and when I heard the script of the movie, I knew in my heart I had to do it. I decided to devote my time understanding Azaad, his moods and his body language to ensure that it looks absolutely real onscreen. I ensured before our shoot started I spent time with Azaad, had my meals with him, and even slept in his stable and spent over 10 days with him throughout my shoot schedule. I have even cleaned his stool myself to ensure that he is comfortable in my presence and build the foundation of trust. It was an enriching experience for me, and I learned so much about horses. Apart from horse riding, spending time with Azaad has actually made me do my scenes effortlessly.”

Along with Aaman, 'Azaad' also marked the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rashe Thadani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.