IGU to launch inaugural Sixes format for juniors

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) India’s golf landscape is on the brink of a thrilling transformation, as the Indian Golf Union (IGU) will organise the first-ever Golf Sixes Junior Tournament on Monday at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon.

Organised in partnership with the world golf rules governing body, The R&A, Golf Sixes is designed to make the sport more dynamic, accessible, and engaging for young players with its six-hole, team-based structure, opening the door for golf to become as popular and appealing to India’s youth as shorter formats of cricket like T20 and T10.

Indian Golf Union (IGU) president Brijinder Singh, expressed his excitement and confidence that the new version of golf will create a wave of interest among the younger generation.

“We can expect a comparable success story. Just as T20 revolutionised cricket by shortening the game and making it more dynamic and spectator-friendly, this new format of golf does the same. It condenses the sport into a more exciting and engaging experience, allowing a new generation to enjoy the thrill of the game in a shorter time frame. Similarly, Six-Hole Golf could capture the attention of younger players and audiences, potentially driving a significant rise in the sport's popularity,” Brijinder Singh said in a statement.

The collaboration between the IGU and The R&A also underscores a shared commitment to long-term growth. By focusing on players aged 12 and under, the tournament directly contributes to growing the sport from the grassroots level.

The inaugural tournament will feature players from six states/union territories in North India: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Each team will comprise of two players. These regions, each with their own golfing talent pools, will bring a diverse array of young players to the tournament, showcasing the increasing interest in junior golf across the country.

“The shorter format of six-hole golf is emerging as a promising way to make the sport more accessible and appealing to a younger generation with shorter attention spans. This format aligns with the fast-paced lifestyle of modern youth and opens the door for golf to gain broader popularity,” IGU director general & CEO Maj. Gen. (retd) Bibhuti Bhusan said.

