ARV & ASV vaccines available at PHCs and sub-centres: TN Health Minister

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday that both anti-rabies (ARV) and anti-snake venom (ASV) vaccines have been made available at PHCs and sub-centres in the state.

During a surprise visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Samayapuram in Tiruchi district, the minister enquired about a young boy who had sustained a dog bite and was administered an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV).

On questioning the nurse, the Minister was informed that the boy would receive four doses of ARV—on days 0, 3, 7, and 28 following the bite.

“Since June 2023, both anti-rabies (ARV) and anti-snake venom (ASV) vaccines have been made available at PHCs and sub-centres. Previously, patients were required to visit District Headquarters Government Hospitals for such vaccines,” the minister said during the surprise visit.

During the inspection, he interacted with doctors, staff, and patients to assess the quality of healthcare services being provided.

The Minister also interacted with patients about the treatment facilities and general functioning of the PHC.

The minister’s visit is part of a series of surprise inspections by Ma. Subramanian aims to enhance accountability in the state’s healthcare system.

A few months ago, during a surprise inspection at the Paramakudi Government Hospital, the Minister found the facility poorly maintained, particularly noting the unhygienic condition of the CT scan room, which he warned could lead to infections.

As a result, he ordered the immediate transfer of the Chief Medical Officer for negligence and directed the Director of Health Services to seek an explanation from the Deputy Director of Health Services of Ramanathapuram district.

In another such instance, during an inspection at the Aanavasal Government Hospital in Pudukottai, the Minister suspended the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and transferred the Chief Medical Officer after discovering unhygienic conditions at a care home for the mentally ill located on the hospital campus.

Since taking charge, Ma. Subramanian has carried out several surprise inspections at hospitals and PHCs across Tamil Nadu, taking prompt action against officials found negligent, with the aim of improving the public healthcare infrastructure in the state.

