Solar energy transforms farming in Gujarat as farmers hail PM-KUSUM Yojana

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Central government's push to promote solar energy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship PM-KUSUM Yojana is transforming agriculture across Gujarat, bringing both financial relief and improved livelihoods for farmers.

From reduced irrigation costs to enhanced crop quality, farmers say solar energy has brought "a new dawn" to their fields.

Under the scheme, farmers are provided with up to 60 per cent subsidy on solar pumps.

This scheme is now being seen as a revolution in farming sector with a blend of green energy.

Farmers across Gujarat have hailed this scheme and highlighted this has brought a new revolution in the farming sector.

Farmers in Panchmahal say the scheme has not only boosted their incomes but also improved their health and safety.

"Earlier, we were forced to irrigate our fields at night, risking encounters with wild animals and snakes. Now, with solar pumps, we can irrigate during the day. It saves time, improves sleep, and keeps us healthy," said Bhavik Patel, a local farmer told IANS on Sunday.

Patel, who installed a solar system eight years ago, recalled the transformation.

"We used to rely on others' wells and pipelines for water, and we irrigated at night. With solar, everything has changed -- our farming has improved, and the benefits are long-lasting."

The installation cost of a 5 HP solar pump is around Rs 2.5 lakh, but after subsidies, farmers spend barely Rs 1 lakh.

This shift has freed cultivators from the burden of soaring diesel prices and erratic electricity supply.

In Gujarat alone, lakhs of solar pumps have already been installed, drastically reducing dependence on conventional power.

The state government has announced an ambitious plan to provide 30 lakh farmers with solar pumps in the next three years.

Farmers can also sell surplus solar power back to the grid, adding a steady source of additional income.

Experts note that the scheme is not just an economic relief measure but also a step towards environmental sustainability.

By replacing diesel pumps with solar systems, carbon emissions are reduced while water use efficiency increases.

Farmers also report improved crop quality, thanks to timely and reliable irrigation.

For Gujarat's farmers, the PM-KUSUM Yojana has become more than a subsidy programme -- it is seen as a revolution in agriculture, offering financial security, better health, and a greener future.

