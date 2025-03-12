Solar electrification of PHCs in 18 dists to ensure quality healthcare services: Maha CM

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the primary health centers in 18 districts of Maharashtra are being solar-electrified. The solar electrification of primary health centers in eight districts has been completed, while the project is in progress in ten other districts.

The solar electrification initiative will be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase, 250 primary health centers have been equipped with solar energy, and by June 2026, a total of 2,000 centers will be powered by solar energy. He expressed confidence that the use of solar energy will enhance the availability of quality healthcare services across the state.

“Since conventional energy sources are limited, there is a growing need to focus on renewable energy sources. The government is committed to promoting the renewable energy sector and increasing energy production through sustainable means. SELCO Foundation is actively working to facilitate the use of renewable energy in the state.

“The solar electrification of primary health centers in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Latur, and Wardha has been completed. Additionally, ten more districts will soon have solar-powered primary health centers with the assistance of the Foundation, making them self-sufficient in energy. This initiative is expected to result in significant savings on electricity bills. The solar projects will ensure an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply to primary health centers, thereby strengthening healthcare services,” said the chief minister.

He further stated that using solar energy will increase environmental awareness at the local level and improve the quality of patient care. The adoption of solar energy will reduce carbon emissions and help combat pollution.

A leading organisation in the renewable energy sector had previously successfully solar-electrified primary health centers in eight districts to improve healthcare services and promote sustainable energy solutions.

