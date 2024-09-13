Soil erosion destroys homes in Gopalganj, Saharsa; villagers rue lack of help by Bihar govt

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) Severe soil erosion caused by the floods in Bihar has destroyed several house in districts like Gopalganj and Saharsa and the villagers are accusing the Nitish Kumar government of being indifferent to their plight.

Severe soil erosion has been caused by the Gandak River in Gopalganj and the Kosi River in Saharsa.

In Gopalganj, several villages including Maqsoodpur, Katgharwa, Bhaisli, Rampur Tekrahi, Jagiri Tola, and Rajwahi, all within the Sadar block, are heavily affected.

Many residents have been forced to flee their homes and are now living in makeshift huts near the Durgaha Bridge canal.

The loss of homes and agricultural lands has left the villagers in a dire situation.

Raju Ram, a resident of Maqsoodpur, shared that his house and fields have been swallowed by the Gandak River. He and many others from his village are now sheltering near the bridge.

"Our primary source of income, agriculture, has been devastated by the floods, and we are struggling to make ends meet. We have no alternate source of livelihood. Government officials are not paying attention to our situation," Raju Ram said.

This situation requires urgent government intervention to assist the affected families with immediate relief and long-term solutions to counter soil erosion and flood-related damages.

In Saharsa district, around 24 houses in ward number 13 of Dholapur Panchayat have been submerged due to the rising waters of the Kosi River, leaving the affected villagers in a difficult situation.

They have sought refuge in houses located farther from the river, away from immediate danger.

Women have set up community kitchens, where they are jointly preparing meals while waiting for the water levels to subside.

With no immediate help from the Bihar administration in sight, they have been left on the mercy of nature.

Laxman Mahto, a ward member of Dholapur Panchayat, expressed frustration over the lack of action from government authorities.

"Despite repeated information passed to the Water Resource Department and district officials about the risk of soil erosion, no preventive measures were taken. As a result, 24 houses located near the riverbank were lost to the Kosi River," Mahto said.

He also lamented the fact that no government aid has reached the flood-affected victims.

To add to the villagers' plight, the Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in coming days across several parts of Bihar.

A ‘Yellow alert’ has been issued, and people have been advised to take precautions, especially those working in agricultural fields.

The department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Nawada, Gaya, Jamui, Banka, Munger, and Lakhisarai districts on Friday.

On September 14, rain is expected in Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Banka, Munger, and Bhagalpur.

On September 15, a ‘Yellow alert’ for rain is in place for Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, and Munger districts, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

