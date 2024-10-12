Soha shares glimpses of Dussehra celebrations, hubby Kunal pulls off Garba moves

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan’s Dussehra celebrations are all about eat, pray, love and dance with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a slide featuring several pictures and clips from her Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. The first picture featured the actress and her daughter praying.

The second had Inaaya and Kunal indulging in some cake. A video also showcased Kunal flaunting his perfect Garba moves.

For the caption, Soha chose to write: “Eat, pray, love and dance ... repeat #shubhonabomi #durgapujo #navratri #koshurvohorvod.”

Soha, who celebrated her 46th birthday earlier this month, tied-the-knot with Kunal in January 2015 after getting engaged in Paris in 2014. They had been dating since 2009. The two welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu Khan, in September 2017.

Talking about her journey in cinema, Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with “Dil Maange More!!!”. She was then seen in films such as “Rang De Basanti”, “Khoya Khoya Chand”, “99”, “Tum Mile”, “Mr Joe B. Carvalho”.

In 2017, she came out with her debut book titled “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, featuring a collection of humorous anecdotes about her life.

She then featured in a short film christened “Soundproof” directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar in 2017. Soha will next be seen in the sequel of “Chhorii” Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Chhorii'. The first installment narrated the story of a pregnant woman named Sakshi haunted by the spirit of a woman killed by her in-laws in a remote village .

“Chhorii 2” reportedly will begin from where Sakshi’s story finished. The film will have old and some new characters including Soha. The second installment too is directed by Vishal Furia.

Meanwhile, Kunal, who has worked as an actor in films such as “Kalyug”, “Dhol”, “Traffic Signal”, “Go Goa Gone” and “Kalank” to name a few, made his directorial debut with the comedy film “Madgaon Express”. It stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.