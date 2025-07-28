'So Long Valley' producer files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar post the premiere ruckus

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) The producer and director of the crime thriller, "So Long Valley", Man Singh, has decided to file a ₹10 crore defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar after her ruckus at the premiere of the drama.

The maker has accused Ruchi of conspiracy, threats, and disruption aimed at causing financial loss and tarnishing the film’s reputation.

Going by an official statement, Ruchi had allegedly paid ₹20–30 lakh to her friend Karan Chauhan, and even urged a couple of cast members to not be a part of the film.

In addition to this, the actress is also believed to have attempted to block the release of "So Long Valley" by filing a court application.

However, the application was dismissed as the court ruled in favor of Singh. The court further confirmed that Ruchi had no financial or contractual involvement with the production company and therefore had no authority to stop the release of the movie.

Things got worse when Ruchi allegedly created a scene during the premiere show of "So Long Valley".

According to the reports, she hurled a sandal and a water bottle at Singh, after which an FIR was registered against her and six others by the Amboli Police.

Following the unfortunate incident, Singh expressed his disapproval of Ruchi's actions while addressing the media.

The maker shared that the movie has faced a major financial impact and negative publicity due to such false allegations and threats by Ruchi. He added that Ruchi even intimidated actors and service providers despite having no connection with the film’s production.

Singh revealed that they have filed a ₹10 crore defamation claim against the actress to ensure accountability.

Legal team, representing Singh, confirmed that the legal proceedings in the matter have already been initiated and that additional actions against the actress are also being considered.

Featuring Tridha Choudhary, Akanksha Puri, and Man Singh in the lead,

"So Long Valley" was released on July 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.