Slugfest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has crossed all limits: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) The incident involving special officers attached to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar clashing at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi has sparked a fresh debate over the leadership tussle within the Congress.

The Karnataka BJP has stated that the ongoing slugfest between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister has crossed all limits.

Commenting on the development, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said on Saturday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have completely lost control over Karnataka.

“The public slugfest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has crossed every limit, from backroom politics to open threats in Karnataka Bhavan, Delhi,” he said.

Ashoka further added, "If this is the state of governance, how can anyone trust the Congress-led government in Karnataka to run the state? This power struggle isn’t just embarrassing - it’s dangerous."

He claimed that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps are tearing into each other, settling scores round after round, while the so-called high command sits helpless in Delhi, leaving Karnataka leaderless and adrift.

"Karnataka deserves better than this circus and anarchy," he concluded.

The clash between the special officers of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi came to light on Friday.

Formal complaints have been submitted to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Karnataka Bhavan Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has sought a detailed report from the Resident Commissioner.

Sources said that the altercation involved C. Mohan Kumar, Special Duty Officer (SDO) to Siddaramaiah, and H. Anjaneya, SDO to Shivakumar.

The dispute reportedly began when Mohan Kumar shouted at Anjaneya and allegedly threatened to hit him with slippers in front of staff members at Karnataka Bhavan.

Anjaneya has claimed that he is senior in service and that Mohan Kumar, who is younger and junior, disrespected him and tried to snub him due to the ego of being posted with the Chief Minister.

He also alleged that Mohan Kumar has held a personal grudge against him and has been blocking his promotions and postings.

On the other hand, Mohan Kumar has accused Anjaneya of indiscipline and misconduct, stating that there are multiple complaints against him.

Sources added that “factionalism” amid the leadership tussle has created a “toxic environment” at Karnataka Bhavan.

