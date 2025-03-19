SK hynix ships samples of next-generation HBM4 chips to customers

Seoul, March 19 (IANS) SK hynix said on Wednesday it has shipped samples of the next-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM), 12-layer HBM4, to its major customers for the first time in the world.

"The samples were delivered ahead of schedule based on SK hynix's technological edge and production experience that have led the HBM market, and the company is set to start the certification process for the customers," SK hynix said in a release.

While the company did not disclose its customers, major U.S. tech firms, including artificial intelligence (AI) leader Nvidia Corp., are believed to be among them, reports Yonhap news agency.

SK hynix said it plans to complete preparations for mass production of 12-layer HBM4 products within the second half of the year.

Currently, SK hynix leads the HBM market with its industry-leading fifth-generation HBM3E products. HBM plays a critical role in graphics processing units (GPUs), a market largely dominated by Nvidia.

Meanwhile, SK hynix showcased samples of 12-high HBM4 and a small outline compression attached memory module (SOCAMM), a low-power DRAM-based memory module optimized for AI servers, during GTC 2025, an annual tech conference hosted by Nvidia.

At the event, which kicked off Monday for a five-day run in California, SK hynix is presenting its latest memory solutions under the theme "Memory, Powering AI and Tomorrow."

Its booth highlights SK hynix's HBM and other memory products for AI data centres and on-device and memory solutions for the automotive business that are essential for the AI era.

SK hynix's top executives, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwak Noh-jung, are set to meet with global AI industry leaders during GTC 2025 to strengthen collaborations and explore future opportunities in AI-driven memory technology, the report mentioned.

