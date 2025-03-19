Saiyami Kher: ‘Ghoomer’ being part of a festival that celebrates strong female characters makes me proud

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher is proud as “Ghoomer” was a part of a festival in Uzbekistan that celebrates strong female characters.

The Embassy of India in Tashkent recently hosted a grand Film Festival from, in honor of the month celebration International Women’s Day. Among the stellar lineup of films, ‘Ghoomer’ was selected for a special premiere at the festival.

Expressing her excitement, Saiyami shared: "‘Ghoomer’ is not just a film for me; it’s an emotion.”

She added: “The journey of playing a differently-abled sports person who defies all odds to pursue her dreams was a transformative experience, and I am thrilled that the film was screened at such a meaningful festival and the experience was truly incredible being there in person.”

The actress shared that Uzbekistan has a deep love for Indian cinema.

“And this unique collaboration between the two countries over our shared passion for films is truly special”.

Expressing her happiness, she added: “As an actor, witnessing ‘Ghoomer’ being part of a festival that celebrates strong female characters makes me incredibly proud. I was elated to be there for the entire week, immersing myself in the festival, interacting with audiences, and celebrating cinema that empowers and inspires."

“Ghoomer” stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. The film is a sports drama directed by R. Balki. It had its world premiere as the opening film at the 12th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2023.

It tells the story of a young batting prodigy, Anina, who loses her right hand on the eve of her international cricketing debut. A failed cricketer enters her life and offers her new hope. With innovative training, she becomes a bowler for the Indian cricket team, and they invent a new style of bowling.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.