Germany, France stress Ukraine's role in peace talks

Berlin, March 19 (IANS) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that any peace negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine must fully involve the Ukrainian government.

During a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, the two leaders underscored their unwavering support for Kyiv, emphasising that no decisions about Ukraine's future should be made "over the heads" of the Ukrainian people. They called for a "just and lasting peace."

Their talks came ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels later this week, where Ukraine, European defence, and economic competitiveness will be key topics of discussion. "We are in complete agreement that Ukraine can rely on us," Scholz said at a joint press conference.

Referring to a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Scholz described it as "a first important step" but stressed the need for a full ceasefire as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron echoed this sentiment, affirming Europe's continued support for Ukraine to ensure a stable and lasting resolution. He welcomed the Trump-Putin discussions as "moving in the right direction."

According to Macron, France, Britain, and Germany have played a constructive role in persuading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

"The first steps are in place, but our goal remains unchanged - to establish a fully respected, measurable, and verifiable ceasefire and launch peace talks that bring solid and lasting peace with guarantees," Macron said, emphasising that Ukraine must be directly involved in all negotiations.

