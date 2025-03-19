Union Minister Chouhan to again hold talks with 28 farmer unions in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be meeting farmers again in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, on Wednesday as part of the Government of India’s outreach with them over their long-pending demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The last meeting, the second round, was held cordially between a three-member Central delegation, led by Minister Chouhan, here on February 22 and ended with a positive approach.

Besides Chouhan, two other Central ministers -- Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi -- along with a delegation of the Punjab government, comprising three ministers, held parleys with 28 representatives of the two farmer forums comprising leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Addressing the farmers at the last meeting, Union Minister Chouhan said the government “is committed to the welfare of farmers and that the government has been making regular necessary policy interventions to address issues being faced by the farmers”.

At that meeting, the farmer leaders reiterated their demand before the government and the government sought the relevant reports and data they cited, which the farmer leaders agreed to provide to the government.

The government then assured that it would study the reports and data, based on which discussions will be taken forward, an official statement said.

From the Punjab government, the delegation was represented by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Food and Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Farmers unions -- Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri, the border points between Punjab and Haryana border, since February 13 last year by pitching their tents there after security forces have not allowed them to march to Delhi to press for their demands.

Earlier on February 14, a meeting between a Central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and farmers’ representatives was held in Chandigarh, with both sides claiming that it was held in a cordial atmosphere.

These talks between both sides resumed almost after a year of deadlock. Previously, farmer leaders presented 10 demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission Report, debt waiver for farmers and farm workers, a pension scheme for farmers and labourers, cancellation of cases registered against farmers during the 2020-21 protests, and compensation and job to kin of farmers who had died during the protests.

Fasting leader Dallewal in both meetings reached the meeting venue in an ambulance from the Khanauri border.

