Sixteen ABVP workers booked for protesting against Metro fare hike in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Sixteen Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers have been booked for staging a protest against the price hike by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), police said.

The police said that an FIR was registered at the Cottonpet Police in Bengaluru as the ABVP workers had staged a protest without obtaining permission from authorities.

Notably, the Congress-led Karnataka government is blaming the Centre and the opposition BJP is slamming the state government over the ticket price hike.

Under fire over the 100 per cent price hike, the BMRCL announced that they would address the grievances by adjusting the ticket prices between the stages, however, the new minimum and maximum fare will remain the same.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has been facing criticism from all corners, including the public over the steep ticket price hike.

According to sources, the number of footfalls in Metro has reduced to 6 to 7 lakh per day from 8 to 9 lakh.

The Janata Dal (Secular) held a protest at Freedom Park on Friday, demanding an immediate rollback of the metro fare hike.

"Due to the high costs, more than 1.5 lakh passengers have already abandoned metro travel. This project was originally introduced to reduce Bengaluru's traffic congestion, but it has lost its true purpose," the party alleged.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah appealed to the BMRCL to reduce the fare hike. CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections."

He further stated, "I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded."

Last Saturday, the BMRCL announced a revision of Metro ticket prices.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.