If Kejriwal is innocent, why is he afraid of CVC enquiry: Shaina NC

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said on Saturday that if former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is innocent then why is he afraid of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry.

Shaina NC's comments came after the CVC initiated an investigation into the renovation and luxury upgrades at 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the former residence of Kejriwal.

Speaking with IANS, Shaina NC said, “The CVC is carrying out its work. People who live in palatial mansions, yet claim to represent the common man, should answer for their lavish renovations. An inquiry will shed light on the truth — if Kejriwal is innocent, why is he afraid? Let the investigation run its course and let the public decide who is truly ‘common’ and who is ‘special.’”

She also responded to the Opposition's remarks about the grandeur of Chief Ministers' residences, defending the need for transparency in public spending.

“When leaders misuse taxpayer money, it must be brought to the notice of the public. There needs to be accountability, and that’s exactly what the CVC is doing,” she stated.

Shaina NC further addressed concerns about the rise in forced religious conversions in Maharashtra. On February 14, the Maharashtra government established a committee led by state police chief Rashmi Shukla to draft a law to prevent "love jihad" and "fraudulent" or "forced conversions".

"The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to draft an anti-conversion law, yet the Opposition continues to object to any law aimed at curbing appeasement. It’s all about keeping their vote banks intact. As for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), I want to ask: Have you forgotten what the respected Balasaheb Thackeray did? What was his stance on the anti-conversion movement? What was his reaction to love jihad? Before speaking, I urge them to introspect.”

Further commenting on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s statement about revisiting the role of the Chief Justice of India in executive appointments, Shaina said, “There are several institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Election Commission that operate independently, which is a speciality of India’s democracy. Dhankhar is right in pointing out that the judiciary has its role to play, separate from the executive. Each government body has its own importance and function.”

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, Dhankhar questioned the involvement of the Chief Justice of India in executive appointments, particularly in selecting the CBI Director, arguing, “In a democracy, it is time to reassess whether the Chief Justice of India should be involved in such decisions. The legal rationale behind this needs to be reconsidered, as this doesn't align with democratic principles.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.