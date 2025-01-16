Six suspected members of Meitei radical group, two militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 16 (IANS) Six suspected members of Arambai Tenggol, a radical group of majority Meitei, and two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Wing Group) militant outfit were arrested in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

A police official said that the six suspected members of Arambai Tenggol were arrested in connection with an incident of abduction of one Md. Nawash (33) from his house on January 14 at Heingang in Thoubal District for ransom.

Md. Nawash was brought dead to Thoubal District Hospital on January 15.

Those arrested were identified as Sagolsem Chingkheinganba Singh (25), Chingakham Sanatomba Singh (19), Sapam Somorjit Singh (32), Maibam Bokenjit Singh (24), Athokpam Jiban Singh (30) and Chingakham Mani Singh (41).

However, the Arambai Tenggol, in a statement, has claimed that their members were not involved in the incident. It also claimed that the group whenever detained those involved in drug trafficking handed them over to the police.

In another incident, police arrested two active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Wing Group) from Uripok Mayai Leikai in Imphal West District on Wednesday night. They were identified as Khangembam Sanaton Singh (51) and Thokchom Tiken Singh (43).

The KCP (PWG) members were involved in extortion activities from various shops, and showrooms located in and around the Imphal area.

Four mobile handsets, four SIM cards, one side bag, two wallets, two Aadhaar cards, one four-wheeler and a cash amount of Rs 5,140 were recovered from the possession of the KCP (PWG) members.

A police statement said that a joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Forest Department and Executive Magistrate conducted poppy destruction at Haopi Mollen Hill range in Churachandpur district and a total of 4.8 acres were destroyed and poppy pods were also seized. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify and book the cultivators.

