Six killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Karnataka

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Aug 28 (IANS) In a tragic incident, six persons occupants of car were killed while another was seriously injured in a road accident near Kemmale Gate in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district on Monday.

According to the police, the tragedy took place in a head-on collision between a bus attached to the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and a Qualis car. All the deceased were travelling in the car.

While the passengers in the car were travelling to Bengaluru from the Male Mahadeshwara Hill, a pilgrimage site, the bus was moving towards Malavalli from Bengaluru. The car was totally mangled in the accident in which a few passengers in the bus also suffered injuries.

The injured have been shifted to the Ramanagara district hospital. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.