Know the Members of Newly Formed TTD Trust Board

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released the list of 24 members who were nominated to the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Among them, Samineni Udaya Bhanu (Jaggaiahpet), Ponnada Venkata Satish (Mummidivaram) and M Thippe Swamy (Madakasira) represent the ruling YSRCP in the temple trust board.

Gadiraju Venkata Subbaraju from Unguturu, Nerusu Naga Satyam Yadav from Eluru, Siddha Veera Venkata Sudhir Kumar from Prakasam, Yanadaiah and Masima Babu from Kadapa, Seetharami Reddy Yellareddy from Mantralayam, Penaka Sarat Chandra Reddy and Ashwaddha Nayak from Anantapur have found place in the board.

Meka Seshu Babu, Ram Reddy Samula, Dr Ketan Desai, Balasubramanian Palaniswami, SR Vishwanath Reddy, Sudarshan Venu have been appointed as TTD board members. Similarly, Viswanatha Reddy and Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan from Tamil Nadu, RV Deshpande from Karnataka, Gaddam Seeta Ranjith Reddy (wife of BRS MP Ranjith Reddy) from Telangana,, Amol Kale, Saurabh Bora and Milind Savarkar were picked from Maharashtra. It may be recalled here that the YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was recently appointed as the Chairman of the temple trust board.

