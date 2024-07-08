Six guarantees inspired by YSR, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, July 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the six guarantees announced by the Congress party in Assembly elections were inspired by former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

He paid rich tributes to the late Congress leader on his 75th birth anniversary celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Congress.

The Chief Minister said that his government’s plans for the Musi Riverfront Development project, Metro Rail, Krishna and Godavari waters and attracting investments in Hyderabad were all inspired by YSR.

Revanth Reddy stated that YSR's Padayatra also influenced Rahul Gandhi to embark on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He recalled that the departed senior leader's yatra helped bring Congress to power in united Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra was instrumental in Congress coming to power in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister recalled that after coming to power for a second consecutive term in 2009, YSR wanted to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. “YSR left us even before Rahul Gandhi ascended to the PM’s post. With the inspiration of YSR, all the Congress workers should strive hard to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi is already working hard as the Leader of Opposition, Revanth Reddy claimed that he is just one step away from assuming the PM’s post. He remarked that the country will develop only under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He said all Congress workers should take oath to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. “Posts and positions are not important for Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader would have become the PM in 2004 and 2014,” he said, adding that the entire country was waiting for Rahul Gandhi to become the PM.

Revanth Reddy said that the development that took place during the YSR regime is most useful for Telangana. “YSR is synonymous with welfare and the entire country remembers the great leader,” he said and urged all the political parties and leaders to implement the welfare schemes launched by YSR.

He mentioned that he took charge as TPCC President on July 7, 2021. He claimed that despite facing numerous hurdles in three years, he brought the party to power in Telangana.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a photo exhibition on YSR at Praja Bhavan. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, former MP K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao, senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders were present.

The Chief Minister also garlanded the statue of YSR at Panjagutta in the heart of the city and paid tributes to the leader, who had served as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

