Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (IANS) Situation in Haryana's Nuh where communal clashes broke out recently during a religious procession, is under control, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector-General Jasbir Singh Sandhu said on Saturday.

As per orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, companies of Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force, includes women officers and jawans have been deployed in the violence-affected areas, which includes women officers and jawans.

As soon as the order was received from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the

Central Reserve Police Force headquarters, Inspector General Jasbir Singh

Sandhu, posted in the of the CRPF, Chandigarh, took immediate action and

sent companies of the RAF and the CRPF to Nuh district and got the deployment done with the cooperation of the district administration, an official statement said.

Sandhu visited the companies deployed in areas of Nuh, Palwal and Hodal.

He reviewed the situation at a meeting with officials and directed to keep the

situation under control.

Sandhu also personally met all company commanders and jawans and briefed them.

He encouraged the jawans deployed on the spot and congratulated them for

quickly bringing the violence under control.

The Inspector-General also reviewed the arrangements for their stay and food, etc. He visited riot-affected areas at the ground level.

Sandhu said now the situation is under control. The RAF and the CRPF have

brought the situation under control by taking charge.

Mahendra Kumar, DIG, Range Headquarters, Sonipat, is camping in Nuh and

Palwal and is monitoring the deployment of RAF and CRPF companies.

