Jamie Foxx calls out 'fake friends’ in cryptic message on social media

Los Angeles, August 5 (IANS) Actor Jamie Foxx got something big off his chest recently as he proceeded to call out 'fake friends' in a cryptic message on social media.

After his big health scare, the 'Django Unchained' actor was spotted in Chicago looking well and walking around the city, even meeting up with some fans, many of whom went on to express their relief at the actor's recovery, with Foxx also thanking them for their concern.

But not all was well, because despite his recovering health, the actor had some strong words to display where he ended up calling out some of his ‘fake friends’ in his Instagram story, in a very cryptic post which one can't make head or tail of.

The post said: "They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they'll do to you???!" with a "#fake friends" and "fake love." It is unknown really who the actor was targeting with the post, but he was clearly angry at something or someone.

This post comes nearly four months after it was revealed that Jamie had been hospitalized with an unknown medical complication. His oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement to his fans on April 12 on Instagram which said: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday (April 11)."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Then later sharing an update about his health on July 22, the actor had said: "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I went to hell and back."

"My road to recovery also had some potholes, but I'm coming back and I’m able to work. I wanna thank the people that let me work and say I love everybody and I love all the love that I got."

Since then the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor has recovered considerably having been spotted outdoors several times and at various parties, and going to movies or just strolling in the city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.