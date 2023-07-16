Sitharaman To Chair G20 Meet Of Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Tomorrow

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday embarked on a visit to Gandhinagar to attend the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (G20FMCBG) meetings, which is to be held under India's G20 presidency on July 17-18.

On the sidelines of the G20FMCBG meetings, she will also participate in an Investor Dialogue Roundtable, a tax symposium, besides other bilateral engagements, including with Canada, Indonesia, US, European Commission and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The meeting will discuss a range of issues related to global economy and international financial architecture.

Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the third G20 FMCBGs meeting.

The third meeting will mark the culmination of the work on many of the key deliverables from the G20 Finance Track in 2023 carried out under various work streams based on the mandate received during the first G20 FMCBG conclave held in February in Bengaluru, Ajay Seth, secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance had said last week.

