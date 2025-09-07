Sirsa reviews free ration distribution among Delhi rain, flood-hit victims

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) As Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reviewed the flood relief operations, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assessed the status of ration distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The distribution of ration for September under the NFSA is being provided for free among the ration beneficiaries, including eligible migrant beneficiaries under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, said Sirsa.

“We are ensuring that food reaches everyone in need without delay,” said Sirsa.

“I have instructed officials to maintain fair price shops’ operations and prevent any deprivation of rations. Through coordination with the Revenue Department, we are facilitating prepared food packets to everyone in need,” he said.

Officials apprised the Minister that around 57 per cent of the September ration quota has been distributed as of today along with 1,45,610 citizens under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme having availed their ration.

He said distribution of ration has been proceeding seamlessly despite heavy rain.

Sirsa said that the Food and Supplies Department continues to provide raw items such as wheat, rice, and sugar to 72,77,975 NFSA beneficiaries, including Priority Households (PR/PRS) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) categories, as per Government of India allocations.

The Minister directed officials to ensure the display of mandatory information, including details of the Vigilance Committee, category-wise entitlements, stock positions, number of beneficiaries, helpline numbers, and more, through display boards outside fair-price shops.

Sirsa also instructed officials to ensure that information regarding eligibility under the ONORC scheme is prominently displayed.

“With the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi has set a benchmark in the country. It is among the top-performing states in ration distribution to migrants under this scheme,” the Minister said.

Sirsa said: “The Delhi government’s coordinated efforts are testament of our commitment to supporting citizens during challenging weather conditions. We have reliable mechanisms in place to deliver food where needed.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.